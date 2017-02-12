6 MLC vacancies soon, TRS hopefuls in queue

Bhanwarlal said the notification would be issued on February 13 for five MLC seats in AP and one in in TS.

Hyderabad: Having waited for long for nominated posts, many TRS leaders are now are now eye MLC tickets. While the party has nominated Mr Katepally Janardhan Reddy for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad teachers constituency election on March 29, elections will be held to six other sets.

Three MLC seats from the Assembly quota will fall vacant; these are currently held by Mr M. Ranga Reddy (Congress), Mr V. Gangadhar Goud (TRS) and Mr Syed Altaf Hyder Razvi (MIM).

The term of two nominated MLCs, Mr D Rajeswara Rao and Mr Farooq Hussain (TRS), will end soon, and the local bodies’ seat represented by Mr Syed Amin Jafri (MIM) will fall vacant.

Since Opposition leaders defected to the ruling party and are now now TRS MLCs, it has to be seen whether Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will renominate sitting members or select fresh candidates in the elections.

“Many TRS leaders have been waiting since the formation of the state, including some who are holding key posts, are eyeing MLC tickets. Though Mr Rao will take the decision, everyone is trying their luck,” a senior TRS leader said.

It is learnt that among the aspirants are Mr Devi Prasad, Mr Desapati Srinivas, Mr Erolla Srinivas, Mr Mynampally Hanum-antha Rao, Mr Rajaiah Yadav and Mr Kaveti Sammaiah.

“Many are eyeing seat held by Mr Ranga Reddy. Assembly quota seats and those nominated by the Governor will always be in demand since there are no hassles and no contest,” another TRS leader said. The aspirants are lobbying with top ministers.