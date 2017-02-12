 LIVE !  :  Mehedi Hasan is bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: AP) Live: Ind vs Ban Test Day 4: Rahim scores century, Bangladesh 388 all out
 
4 militants, 2 Army jawans killed in encounter in Kulgam

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2017, 10:40 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Three other militants, believed to be severely injured during the gunfight, managed to escape.
The house in Kulgam's Yaripora area where terrorists were holed up. (Photo:Twitter)
 The house in Kulgam's Yaripora area where terrorists were holed up. (Photo:Twitter)

Srinagar: Two army jawans and four militants were killed in an encounter early this morning in Frisal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Acting on a tip-off by police, army cordoned off a village in Kulgam, 60 km from here.

Three other militants, believed to be severely injured during the gunfight, managed to escape. Hunt is on to nab them, sources said.

An encounter broke out this morning in Frisal area after security forces launched the cordon and search operation, a police official said, adding the operation was still on.

