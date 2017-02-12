Nation, Current Affairs

11,000 Telangana lakes revived under Mission Kakatiya

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 2:45 am IST
The first phase cost Rs 5,700 crore and Rs 1800 crore had been spent on the second phase.
Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao
 Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and several states are showing keen interest in Mission Kakatiya, irrigation minister T. Harish Rao said.

Asking officials to complete projects on time, Mr Harish Rao said a five-member delegation from Maharashtra would visit the state on February 13 to see the Mission Kakatiya works.

“The team will see the revival of defunct irrigation tanks. They will interact with Mission Kakatiya officials,” Mr Rao said. He said the visit of the Tamil Nadu delegation had been postponed following the sudden demise of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

He said noted scientist M.S. Swaminathan had praised the project, which had received appreciation from aboard. Mr Harish Rao said about 11,000 of the planned 46,531 tanks had been revived.

The first phase cost Rs 5,700 crore and Rs 1800 crore had been spent on the second phase. “We have provided irrigation to 15 lakh acres,” he said. Mr Harish Rao released a documentary, Punar Nirmanam and said the project would help revive the rural economy.

