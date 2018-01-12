search on deccanchronicle.com
Won't accept wage hike till transport staff demands are met: DMK

ANI
Published Jan 12, 2018, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
The bill proposes to increase the monthly salary of the legislators from the existing Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh.
 Addressing the media, Stalin said it was unacceptable and highly condemnable. (Photo: ANI/File)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Friday opposed the bill proposing a hike in the monthly salary and other allowances of MLAs, saying that party will not accept the hike unless the issue of salary of transport workers remains unsettled.

Addressing the media, Stalin said it was unacceptable and highly condemnable.

 

"The near 100 percent hike of MLAs' salary is unacceptable because the issue of salary of transport workers hasn't been settled yet. So, we condemn it and till their (transport workers) demands aren't met, all DMK MLAs will not accept the hike in the salary," he added.

Bus services returned to normal in Tamil Nadu on Friday after transport workers withdrew their eight-day old strike over wage related issues.

Earlier in January 10, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T T V Dhinakaran also opposed the bill.

The bill proposes to increase the monthly salary of the legislators from the existing Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy announced this during the last assembly session in July.

