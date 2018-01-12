search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No visitors, no dahi-chura: Lalu sulks before special CBI judge

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 12, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 11:42 am IST
In response to Lalu's complains, the judge asked him to go to an open jail and keep waving to his supporters all day.
On being asked if he was facing problems in jail, Lalu said that jail authorities are not letting him meet his party (RJD) leaders or allowing other visitors. (Photo: PTI)
 On being asked if he was facing problems in jail, Lalu said that jail authorities are not letting him meet his party (RJD) leaders or allowing other visitors. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: Despite being sentenced to 3.5 years in prison only four days ago, Lalu Prasad Yadav's cheeky humour has not been dented. 

Lalu engaged in light humour with even special CBI judge, Shivpal Singh, who passed his sentence, before attending the proceedings for the Dumka treasury case.

 

The conversation that followed made everyone, present in the courtroom, laugh briefly according to witnesses present on the spot.

On being asked if he was facing problems in jail, Lalu said that jail authorities are not letting him meet his party (RJD) leaders or allowing other visitors.

To this, CBI Judge Shivpal Singh replied that visitors will only be allowed following the jail manual, adding that Lalu should move to the open jail at Hazaribagh, about 150 km from Ranchi.

Lalu shot back immediately and invoked the rule-book, saying the open jail was for naxals and only those above 60 years and sentenced to more than 5 years in prison can go there. "You cannot send anyone without his consent," the 69-year-old Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief added.

The jail was opened in 2013 for naxals, convicts or undertrials, who are seen open to the idea of giving up weapons and returning to the mainstream. They can stay with their family in one of the 100 cottages built for them, earn a living and even pick up a skill or two during their prison stay.

This is not the first time Lalu has underlined the fact that apart from being a political leader, he is also a lawyer and registered to practice even at the Supreme Court.

"There will be genocide if the (party) workers are stopped in open jail. All the 20,000 policemen in Jharkhand will have to be deployed in the security," Lalu said, to which Singh replied that there will be no such incident.

"Go to an open jail and you can keep waving (to your supporters from a distance) through the day," the CBI Special Judge said.

Yadav also complained of being treated like a "common prisoner," in reply to which Singh asserted that the law will treat everyone equally.

With Makar Sankranti approaching, Yadav rued that this time he will not be able to have dahi-chura.

"We will have dahi-chura here itself. I will order it if you say," the judge replied.

Lalu's response was witty. "No sir, this is a thing of the Yadavs. If I eat dahi-chura with you, I might end up in a problem like Syed Shahabuddin of Siwan," he said, as the court room burst into laughter.

Since the Dumka treasury case has a similar set of evidence as the Deoghar case, Lalu is already expecting conviction.

He tried to convince Singh to give him a shorter sentence this time.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, rashtriya janata dal, fodder scam, special cbi court
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Modi among top 3 world leaders in survey, defeats Jinping, Trump, Putin

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting between January 22 and 23. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Saudi Arabia gets its first ‘woman only’ car showroom

The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only. (Photo: AFP)
 

CES' robot strippers have a lot to say about sexism, tech and the future

The robots are the work of artist Giles Walker, who made them seven years ago after he found two surveillance cameras on a warehouse floor. (Photo: AP)
 

Martian ice deposits could sustain human outposts in the future

The deposits were found at seven geological formations called scarps, with slopes up to 55 degrees, in the southern hemisphere and one in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
 

Bizarre: Ikea wants women to pee on ad to get discount

The ad uses technology similar to what's in an at-home pregnancy test, according to Ad Week. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Daughter helps widowed mum find love again

Geeta Agarwal lost her husband to cardiac arrest on May 2016. She soon went into depression and her health got worse following Sanhita’s move to Gurugram to pursue her career. (Photo: Facebook/ Sanhita Agarwal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN: Bus services resume from today as transport workers withdraw strike

In a huge relief to the public, especially ahead of the harvest festival ‘Pongal’ falling on January 14, buses were seen plying normally on roads since Friday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Deplane or you’ll be dragged out: IndiGo threatens passengers at Patna airport

The incident, which took place on December 30, 2017, comes nearly three months after staff of the Gurgaon-based airline thrashed a passenger at the Delhi airport. (Representational image)

Stranded in Saudi: Telengana woman's family seeks help from Swaraj

The victim's daughter lamented that her mother is food deprived and requested the Indian authorities to rescue her. (Photo: ANI)

Virtual ID been in books for years, not cover-up for data breach: UIDAI chief

The chief said the virtual ID, or the

ISRO hits a century of satellites, fires its 100th today and 29 more

ISRO’s launch on Friday is the 42nd flight of the PSLV. The launch also marks the first launch for ISRO in 2018. (Photo: isro.gov.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham