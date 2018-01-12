Could've been avoided, 'statesman' judges will resolve issue in 2 days: AG

The Attorney General says, 'tremendous exposure will to be given to what has happened and it will seriously affect public confidence in the Supreme Court of India'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal on Friday said that the unprecedented move by four judges of the Supreme Court to hold a press meet to act against the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, "could have been avoided".

He said that the judges would act in "statesmanship" to resolve the issue in the next few days, a report in NDTV said.

"Supreme Court judges are all statesman with vast experience and knowledge, and I am sure by tomorrow, the entire issue would be resolved," Venugopal said.

The Attorney General said "tremendous exposure will to be given to what has happened and it will seriously affect public confidence in the Supreme Court of India".

His reaction came after four Supreme Court judges addressed the media, appealing to the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

In a first in the history of Indian judiciary, the four senior judges held a press meet to say the “sometimes administration of the Supreme Court was not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months”.

Also Read: SC admin not in order, democracy at stake, say 4 top judges in open dissent

The four – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home, an event that Chelameswar said was “extraordinary in the history of any nation” but that they were “compelled” to do it.

Also Read: Top 4 SC judges revolt against Chief Justice, question ‘biased decisions’

Speaking on behalf of the four judges, Justice Chelameswar expressed his lament over the corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court.