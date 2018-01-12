search on deccanchronicle.com
SC judges move 'unprecedented', says Cong, demands SIT probe in Loya death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 12, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 10:00 pm IST
RS Surjewala says the party was deeply perturbed by the revelations made by the four judges of the SC.
Addressing a press conference in the evening, Rahul said the issues raised by the four senior judges were extremely important and need to be thoroughly looked into. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday called the four top senior Supreme Court judges’ ‘rebellion’ against Dipak Misra, the Chief Justice of India, an unprecedented move. 

Addressing a press conference in the evening, Rahul said the issues raised by the four senior judges were extremely important and need to be thoroughly looked into. 

 

He also brought up the mysterious death of special CBI judge Loya and demanded a probe into the case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). 

"Judge Loya's case should be probed by the SC's highest level of judges," he said. 

Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala also addressed the media and said the party was deeply perturbed by the revelations made by the four judges of the Supreme Court – the first such move in the history of Indian judiciary. 

"Observations made by Honourable Judges are extremely disturbing and have far reaching consequences," Surjewala told media. 

In a first in the history of Indian judiciary, the four senior judges held a press meet to say that the “sometimes administration of the Supreme Court was not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months”. 

Also Read: SC admin not in order, democracy at stake, say 4 top judges in open dissent

The four judges – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home on Friday. Chelameswar said was “extraordinary in the history of any nation” but that they were “compelled” to do it.

Also Read: Top 4 SC judges revolt against Chief Justice, question ‘biased decisions’

Tags: supreme court, chief justice of india, justice j chelameswar, dipak misra, sc judges press meet, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


