search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Rajasthan, ‘Padmavat’ to not be released in Guj; MP, UP may follow suit

ANI
Published Jan 12, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
The CBFC has suggested five modifications in 'Padmavati', which included changing the film's title to 'Padmavat'.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday that 'Padmavat' won't be released in Gujarat. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday that 'Padmavat' won't be released in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Despite the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), ‘Padmavat’ won’t be released in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday.

Gujarat is the second Indian state after Rajasthan to have banned the screening of the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

 

Other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which had indicated that the film will not be allowed to be released in November -- are yet to announce their final decisions.

The flick, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a 13th century Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The CBFC has suggested five modifications in 'Padmavati', which included changing the film's title to 'Padmavat', in December last year. 

Tags: padmavati row, padmavat, padmavati, rajput karni sena, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This new kind of onion won't make you cry when you cut it

Newly developed onions won't have you in tears when you chop them. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women on Reddit explain the most annoying things about being female

Women on Reddit explain the most annoying things about being female. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Make-up artist uses dead insects to create art on her face

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ahead of Centurion Test, Virat Kohli's men visit India House in Johannesburg

Ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, the Ravi Shastri-coached side visited the India House here, where they met the High Commissioner. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Kangana ends rift with Karan with a hug, says he serves poison to guests on his show

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar on the sets of 'India's Next Superstars.'
 

Citizen Scientists Discover Five-Planet System

Kepler K2-138 System – Artist's Concept ( Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Claims made by 4 top SC judges must be thoroughly probed: CPI-M

it is necessary for all three wings of our democracy--the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary--to ensure that whatever has been raised is corrected,

Stones pelted at Nitish Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar, CM unharmed

Attackers had hurled stones at the cavalcade but it did not hamper the movement of the carcade. (Photo: ANI)

Judicial uprising: Swamy says 4 SC judges should be respected, PM must interfere

Apart from Swamy, other former judges and senior advocates of the Supreme Court also reacted to the press meet. (Photo: File)

Can't let our neighbours 'drift away to China', India not weak: Army chief

Rawat said the time had come for India to shift focus to its northern border, adding that the country was capable of handling China's assertiveness along it. (Photo: PTI)

Here’s the text of letter given by 4 top judges of SC to CJI

The four – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham