440 live bullets, 45 empty cases found in Kuttippuram

Malappuram: Police recovered more than 440 live bullets used in self-loading rifles and light machine guns, 45 empty cases and six pulse generator connectors under Kuttippuram Bridge on Thursday afternoon during a search.

The ammunition was lying abandoned.

The police had on January 5 recovered five claymore mines from the same spot, the type used by the army, sending shockwaves.

The police team investigating the case has so far made no breakthrough.

According to Tirur DySP V.A. Ullas, the bullets and other ammunition were found in an army carry bag immersed in water.

“Primary examination has revealed that the bullets are the same one used by the army in SLR and LMG machine guns,” he said while refusing to confirm it. “It needs scientific examination by experts”.

Soon after the second incident, senior police officials including inspector general (Thrissur Range) K. Ajith Kumar visited the spot. The recovered materials were shifted to police camp at Malappuram.

Meanwhile, police continue to grope in the dark over the claymore mines recovery due to lack of cooperation from the army.

As the National Security Guards (NSG) confirmed that the mines were ‘live’ and issued by Indian Army, police had already sought the expertise from the army to shed light on the mystery. A team of officials reached Mumbai on Wednesday as part of the investigation.