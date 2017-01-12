Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana tableau fails to make it to Republic Day Parade, again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 12, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 3:04 am IST
This is the second consecutive year Telangana state has been missing from the Republic Day Parade.
For this year, the state had again proposed a tableau with the festival of Bathukamma as the theme, despite the very same idea getting rejected last year.
 For this year, the state had again proposed a tableau with the festival of Bathukamma as the theme, despite the very same idea getting rejected last year.

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government’s newest tableau idea has failed to find a place at the upcoming Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. This is the second consecutive year the state has been missing from the Parade.

For this year, the state had again proposed a tableau with the festival of Bathukamma as the theme, despite the very same idea getting rejected last year. The idea was suggested by the Information and Public Relations Department of the TS government. The 2017 tableau idea cleared six rounds of screening but failed the final seventh round. A committee from the Union ministry of defence selects the R-Day-worthy tableaux every year. For the 2017 Parade, it has selected 23 tableaux — 17 are from different states and six are from various ministries.

It’s believed that CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao was insistent on the Bathukamma theme, despite the idea’s rejection last year.  

“But we had made several improvements. We brought a 3D element and had even modified the audio track. We cleared scrutiny at six levels and now, we know that the idea failed to pass the final round. We are yet to receive an official communication from the Centre about this,” said Mr Bhaskar, deputy director of the I&PR, who attended the scrutiny-level meetings in New Delhi. Other officials meanwhile, say the tableau was removed to make space for other states.

Telangana, which was formed in the June of 2014, debuted at the 2015 R-Day Parade — with a Bonalu-themed tableau.

Tags: republic day parade
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMA asks doctors to refrain from social media friendship with patients

They said this will ultimately be for the patients benefit in the long run (Photo: AFP)
 

Captaining India in all three formats surreal, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said captaining the Indian side in all three formats is not a situation of too much pressure and this is an opportunity to make the difference to the team's fortune. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK has rules for anyone wanting to date his daughter Suhana and they are scary!

SRK with his daughter Suhana.
 

Is the cold war between Priyanka and Deepika finally coming out in the open?

Priyanka snapped with Deepika on Karan's show.
 

Sasha bunking Obama's farewell speech activates Twitteratis

President Barack Obama, center, and first lady Michelle Obama, second from right, walk with their daughters, Sasha, left, and Malia. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Nawaz is ruthless in his pursuit of SRK in new Raees dialogue promo

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Civil supplies dealings aim to go cashless

Telangana Commissioner of Civil Supplies C V Anand

Telangana: Licence, driving test fees up

People who came for these tests at various RTA outlets were understandably angry at the exorbitant and sudden increase in fees.

Telangana: Civil supplies dealings aim to go cashless

Telangana Commissioner of Civil Supplies C V Anand

Licence, driving test fees up

The fee for a learner’s licence has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 150 (Representational image)

Out of Rs 400cr, Osmania University to use just Rs 30 crore on fete

With no word from the government, alumni is also silent on donation,
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham