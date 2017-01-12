Nation, Current Affairs

Second Scorpene class submarine Khanderi launched in Mumbai

It can undertake multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine.
INS Khanderi launched in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
  INS Khanderi launched in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The second Scorpene class submarine, INS Khanderi was launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Thursday.

Till December, 2017, the submarine will undergo rigorous tests and trials.

The state-of-the-art features of the Scorpene class submarine include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The Stealth features will give it invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force.

It can undertake multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine i.e. anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc.

Khanderi is named after the Island fort of Maratha forces, which played a vital role in ensuring their supremacy at sea in the late 17th century.

