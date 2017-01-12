Nation, Current Affairs

No Jallikattu for TN this year, SC says can’t deliver verdict before Pongal

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 12, 2017, 11:08 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 11:43 am IST
The Supreme Court turned down a plea seeking its judgement on the matter before Saturday.
Jallikattu is a popular bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)
 Jallikattu is a popular bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea seeking its intervention to pass judgment on bull-taming sport Jallikattu before Saturday. The top court said it was "unfair to ask the bench to pass order" on the matter.

Supreme Court said while the draft of the Jallikattu judgement has been prepared, it is not possible for it to deliver its verdict before Saturday, when it is to be organised in Tamil Nadu. This makes it impossible for the state to hold the sport during Pongal festivities this year.

After the dismissal of the review petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government in November last, there is very little chance for the Supreme Court to lift its ban on jallikattu to enable the event to be held during this year’s Pongal festival.

The Supreme Court however had reserved its verdict on December 7 last on the validity of the Centre’s notification issued on January 7, 2016 allowing jallikattu to be held. The court had stayed the notification immediately and as a result the event could not be conducted in 2016.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Rohinton Nariman while reserving the verdict had made its intention clear by observing that it is inconceivable that a bull which is a domestic animal should be tamed for the purpose of entertainment during the Pongal harvest festival. It is legally impermissible as the event has inherent cruelty to the animal.

The Judges noted that the very act of “taming a bull” to perform in an event runs counter to the concept of welfare of the animal, which is the basic foundation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Wednesday made a strong case for conduct of jallikattu this Pongal by bringing an ordinance to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, a copy of which was handed over to his office in New Delhi by AIADMK MPs, Mrs Sasikala said the event is “inextricably” linked to the  rural, agrarian customs, practices and psyche of the Tamils.”

Noting that the bulls that participate in jallikattu on the second day of Pongal festivities – Maatu Pongal – are specially reared for the purpose, she said the sport is “not in the least cruel to animals, unlike other sporting events involving horses, camels and other animals.”

Tags: jallikattu, pongal, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

AIADMK party's general secretary V.K. Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu no way cruel, allow it: Sasikala to PM

Sasikala on Wednesday made a strong case for conduct of jallikattu this Pongal.
12 Jan 2017 6:44 AM
The DMK which was the reason for jallikattu ban, could not deceive people by holding protests, the Chief Minister said.

TN CM promises to ensure jallikattu, but says ordinance against act

Citing the growing protests for jallikattu, he said it was his duty to give an explanation to the people, in a five-page statement.
12 Jan 2017 6:42 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: After Virat Kohli, Bengaluru FC pledge support for women's safety

They may have lost the final of the AFC Cup, but Bengaluru FC won millions of hearts by showing their support for the women in the Karnataka capital. (Photo: I-League Media)
 

Deepika welcomes Vin Diesel to India in grand Maharashtrian style!

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padekone are in Mumbai to promote their upcoming film, xXx- The Return of Xander Cage
 

Guess when is Samsung unveiling its 'foldable' smartphone?

A prototype of a foldable smartphone by Samsung (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Udi Udi Jaye from SRK’s Raees is perfect song for Makar Sakranti

Screenrgrabs from the video of 'Udi Udi Jaye' song from 'Raees'.
 

HTC to unveil 'U' phones today, U Ultra to sport dual displays

HTC U Ultra will be featuring a secondary display. (Photo: Techastic)
 

Molested on their way to Hampi, Hyderabad girls teach pervert a lesson

Image for representational purpose only (Photo: file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lalu to get Rs 10,000 monthly under 'JP Senani Samman' pension scheme

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Second Scorpene class submarine Khanderi launched in Mumbai

INS Khanderi launched in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

India has potential to become science superpower: Nobel Laureate

Nobel Laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (Photo: PTI)

iPads for standing committee members of BJP-led Delhi civic body

Image for representational purpose only

Delhi: Mentally-challenged teen girl trapped in fire, saved by constable

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham