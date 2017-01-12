Pay Rs 600 crore by February 6 or go to jail, SC tells Sahara chief

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant extension to Sahara chief Subrata Roy to pay Rs 600 crore to market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“If the Sahara chief does not pay the amount by February 6, he shall commit himself to jail,” the apex court said.

“Too much indulgence has already been given to the Sahara chief, more than any other litigant,” it added.

The Supreme Court also granted liberty to Roy to transfer Rs 285 crore deposited in London Bank to SEBI.

Roy, who is out on parole since May following the death of his mother, had claimed that demonetisation and the resulting state of the economy were the reasons he could not pay the Rs 600 crore fine.

Sahara's lawyer Kapil Sibal had contended that absconding industrialist Vijay Mallya took Rs 6,500 crore from banks and is "enjoying" whereas Sahara didn't take even a single rupee from banks.

Roy was arrested in March 2014 after Sahara failed to comply with a court order to refund the money raised from millions of small investors who were sold bonds later ruled to be illegal.