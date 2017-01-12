Nation, Current Affairs

France presses for ‘action' against LeT, JeM; vows to help India on Azhar ban

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2017, 2:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
‘France has very firmly condemned the terrorist attacks against India,’ said French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)
 Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: France on Thursday pressed for "decisive action" against Pakistan-based terror groups like LeT, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen which are "targeting" India and vowed to work with New Delhi to get terrorist Masood Azhar proscribed by the UN Security Council.

Without naming China which has blocked a proposal at the UNSC to sanction JeM chief Azhar, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, "The international community's determination to combat terrorism must be the same everywhere, regardless of the threat."

On the cross-LoC surgical strikes carried out by India in September last year after an attack on Uri army camp, Ayrault said a country has a "right to defend itself" in the wake of such threats.

"France has very firmly condemned the terrorist attacks against India, including the recent one in Uri, and reiterated its full solidarity with India in its combat against terrorism," the French Minister, who was on a visit to India, said.

Clearly referring to Pakistan without naming it, he emphasised that all countries should fight effectively against terrorism "originating from their territory or territories under their control".

"We particularly want to see decisive action taken, in keeping with international law, against terrorist groups targeting India, particularly the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen," he said.

The French Minister, who was on a four-day visit to India primarily to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, was asked about his views on the surgical strikes carried out by Indian Army in September last to target terror camps based across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Nothing can justify terrorism, which must be fought everywhere with equal determination. When a country is faced with a terrorist threat of this nature, it has the right to defend itself," he replied.

With regard to China blocking sanctioning of Azhar, he said, "We regret that, despite our joint efforts and wide support from the Committee, unanimity could not be reached."

He noted that Jaish-e-Mohammad is already included in the Committee's list of terrorist organisations and "therefore, there are very strong arguments in favour of listing its chief, as India has requested".

That's why France not only supported but also co-sponsored this request, he said.

Tags: masood azhar, let, terror groups
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

India renews bid to get JeM chief Masood Azhar banned

“We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors,” sources said.
07 Jan 2017 2:12 AM
JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Photo: PTI)

Ex-Chinese diplomat asks China to 'adjust' stand on Masood Azhar

Former diplomat Mao Siwei said China should take advantage of the complaint and ‘get rid of the passive diplomatic situation’ with India.
06 Jan 2017 7:06 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with her co-star Vin Diesel, for the Indian premiere of their Hollywood film, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika,Vin Diesel arrive in city for xXx premiere, absolutely charm Mumbaikars!
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at a screening of the ucpoming film 'OK Jaanu'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Aditya-Shraddha's OK Jaanu screening
Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
Bollywood stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Parineeti, Aditya, Rohit, other stars are a class apart
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HTC launches U flagship with AI, two screens, but missing headphone jack

HTC U smartphones will be available in four colour variants—Icy White, Sapphire Blue, Cosmetic Pink and Brilliant Black.
 

'Masturbation breaks' at work can reduce stress, boost productivity: study

Relieves tensions and helps people work with a smile (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man gets Rs 500 notes with one-side blank in MP

One sided Rs 500 note. (Photo: Twitter | @theEdgyMind)
 

Gun looking like iPhone puts police in Europe on alert

It is believed the weapon will be imported to European criminals within days, as officials struggle to control the borders amid terror fears. (Photo: Facebook/Con ceal)
 

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj and Co don Team India's new ODI jersey

The Team India jerseys have always enjoyed a good reception amongst its fans and the new kit promises to do the same. (Photo: BCCI)
 

WhatsApp: How to trick a scam message

If you get any message that requires you to forcefully share with an x number of persons in order to get the reward or freebie, then it definitely sounds as a scam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NGT seeks details of budget allocations to sanitation workers

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

After BSF jawan, CRPF man releases video alleging discrimination in forces

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Jeet Singh (Photo: Facebook)

My husband being forced to withdraw complaint, apologise: BSF jawan's wife

Tej Bahadur's wife Sharmila rubbished BSF's claims. (Photo: Facebook)

Lalu to get Rs 10,000 monthly under 'JP Senani Samman' pension scheme

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Second Scorpene class submarine Khanderi launched in Mumbai

INS Khanderi launched in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham