Nation, Current Affairs

Congress obstructing state’s development, says Telangana minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 12, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Harish Rao was addressing a gathering at the project site after inaugurating the construction works of Sadharmat barrage.
Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao
 Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao

NIRMAL: Minister for irrigation T. Harish Rao on Wednesday asked the people to chase away Congress leaders trying to obstruct construction works of Sadarmat barrage at Khanapur in Nirmal district like they did at Mallannasagar and Kaleshwaram Medigadda projects.

He was addressing a gathering at the project site after inaugurating the construction works of Sadharmat barrage taken up at a cost of Rs 516 crore. The project will irrigate 16,000 acres land in Nirmal and Jagtial districts.

Mr Harish Rao described the Congress leaders and activists as “obstructers of development” and said that they were obstructing development of the state by filing court cases.    

The Sadarmat Barrage was constructed during the Nizam period and is an example of how irrigation projects can be built without causing much submergence.

Earlier, Mr Harish Rao inspected the canal works of Kumram Bheem irrigation project at Ada and instructed officials to speed up the works. He also participated in the 30th death anniversary of renowned anthropologist Christoph Von Furer Haimendorf at Marlavai in Jainoor mandal in Kumrambheem- Asifabad district.

Minster A. Indrakaran Reddy, collector Champalal, Ilambarithi MLA Kova Laxmi, MLC Puranam Satish, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik were also present.

Tags: t. harish rao, nirmal district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMA asks doctors to refrain from social media friendship with patients

They said this will ultimately be for the patients benefit in the long run (Photo: AFP)
 

Captaining India in all three formats surreal, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said captaining the Indian side in all three formats is not a situation of too much pressure and this is an opportunity to make the difference to the team's fortune. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK has rules for anyone wanting to date his daughter Suhana and they are scary!

SRK with his daughter Suhana.
 

Is the cold war between Priyanka and Deepika finally coming out in the open?

Priyanka snapped with Deepika on Karan's show.
 

Sasha bunking Obama's farewell speech activates Twitteratis

President Barack Obama, center, and first lady Michelle Obama, second from right, walk with their daughters, Sasha, left, and Malia. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Nawaz is ruthless in his pursuit of SRK in new Raees dialogue promo

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad HC refuses to stay Hyderabad Cricket Association polls

Hyderabad High Court

K Chandrasekhar Rao plans Delhi visit to pursue Telangana Land Bill

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Jawan's video: BSF submits report; says tinned food served to soldiers

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Ready fund proposals for minority welfare: KCR tells officials

Rao, who held a review with officials on the welfare of minorities, said the residential schools for minorities should be increased as per need, a release from his office stated.

Amazon sells doormats with tricolour; apologise or we cancel visas, warns Sushma

The minister also asked the Indian Embassy to take up the matter with Amazon Canada.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham