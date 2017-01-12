Congress obstructing state’s development, says Telangana minister

NIRMAL: Minister for irrigation T. Harish Rao on Wednesday asked the people to chase away Congress leaders trying to obstruct construction works of Sadarmat barrage at Khanapur in Nirmal district like they did at Mallannasagar and Kaleshwaram Medigadda projects.

He was addressing a gathering at the project site after inaugurating the construction works of Sadharmat barrage taken up at a cost of Rs 516 crore. The project will irrigate 16,000 acres land in Nirmal and Jagtial districts.

Mr Harish Rao described the Congress leaders and activists as “obstructers of development” and said that they were obstructing development of the state by filing court cases.

The Sadarmat Barrage was constructed during the Nizam period and is an example of how irrigation projects can be built without causing much submergence.

Earlier, Mr Harish Rao inspected the canal works of Kumram Bheem irrigation project at Ada and instructed officials to speed up the works. He also participated in the 30th death anniversary of renowned anthropologist Christoph Von Furer Haimendorf at Marlavai in Jainoor mandal in Kumrambheem- Asifabad district.

Minster A. Indrakaran Reddy, collector Champalal, Ilambarithi MLA Kova Laxmi, MLC Puranam Satish, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik were also present.