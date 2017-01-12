Nation, Current Affairs

Amazon sells doormats with tricolour, Sushma asks to apologise

India has asked Amazon to immediately withdraw all products insulting the Indian national flag.
The external affairs minister immediately tweeted, “Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. Amazon must tender unconditional apology.
New Delhi: In a major development, India has threatened to revoke the visas of all officials of global online vendor Amazon as well as not grant visa henceforth to them unless the company apologises for selling doormats in Canada with the Indian flag on it.

India has also asked Amazon to immediately withdraw all products insulting the Indian national flag.

However, there were some media reports from the Canadian city of Toronto a few days ago that Amazon Canada had already withdrawn the offensive product.

The furious reaction from New Delhi came after a person informed external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter that such a product was being sold by Amazon in Canada and also posted pictures of the offensive product with the plea that “@SushmaSwaraj Madam. Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell India flag doormats. Please take action”.

The external affairs minister immediately tweeted, “Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. Amazon must tender unconditional apology.

“They must withdraw all products insulting our National Flag immediately. If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier.”

Amazon was selling the doormats with the Indian flag on it as “personalised  machine-washable durable indoor/outdoor welcome doormats”.

Telangana: Civil supplies dealings aim to go cashless

Telangana Commissioner of Civil Supplies C V Anand

Telangana: Licence, driving test fees up

People who came for these tests at various RTA outlets were understandably angry at the exorbitant and sudden increase in fees.

