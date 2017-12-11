search on deccanchronicle.com
Will move Supreme Court for Muslim quota: Telangana Deputy CM

He said the Congress gave Telangana statehood as it had no other option after the agitation.
Adilabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said on Sunday that the state government wold approach the Supreme Court if needed to give 12 reservations to Muslims as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Addressing a public meeting here, Mr Mahmood Ali said Mr Rao was giving priority to education among the Muslims and had established 204 minority residential schools. He alleged that the successive governments and other parties had used the Muslims as a vote bank and not made any serious effort for their development and welfare.

He said the Congress gave Telangana statehood as it had no other option after the agitation. Earlier, the Deputy CM laid the foundation stone for the Haj House on the outskirts of the city. Minister Jogu Ramanna, Boath MLA Rathod Bapurao and Dairy Development Corporation chairman  Lokbhuma Reddy and Adilabad municipal chairperson Manisha were present.

 

