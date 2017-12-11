search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No one, including Modi, can question my public service: Manmohan Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Singh hopes Narendra Modi apologises ‘to the nation’ for spreading falsehoods and canards to gain lost political ground.
'I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread' by Modi, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh says. (Photos: PTI)
 'I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread' by Modi, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh says. (Photos: PTI)

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister for accusing him of not showing courage to order a surgical strike post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Manmohan Singh on Monday said “no one, including Narendra Modi, can question my public service to the country…to gain lost political ground”.

“My track record of public service to the country over last five decades is known to everyone. No one, including Modi, can lamely question it to gain lost political ground,” Singh said in a statement.

 

Modi, while addressing a public rally at Vadodara in Gujarat on Sunday, said: "Someone who served at a high position in the Air Force has said that after 26/11, they went to the then prime minister with a plan for surgical strikes. Sadly, the then government did not show the courage to do that".

“I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehoods and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat,” Singh said.

The former prime minister said the Congress Party “needs no sermons on ‘nationalism’ from a party and Prime Minister, whose compromised record on fighting terrorism is well known”.

He “reminded” Modi that he had visited Pakistan without an invitation after terrorist attack in Udhampur and Gurdaspur. He also demanded that Modi reveal the reason behind inviting the “infamous” Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to Air Force Base in Pathankot to investigate a terror attack that emanated from the neighbouring country.

The Congress leader also dismissed Modi's allegations that Singh and Mani Shankar Aiyar had discussed Gujarat Assembly elections with Pakistani officials on December 6, and conspired to make Ahmed Patel the chief minister of the state.

“The discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations,” Singh said, adding that none of the Indian public servants and journalists who were present at the dinner could be accused of indulging in any anti-national activities.

Concluding his statement, Singh said he hopes the Prime Minister apologises “to the nation” for the allegations he made against the Congress party and its members, and restore “dignity of the office he (Modi) occupies”.

The statement by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.The statement by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Tags: manmohan singh, congress, narendra modi, gujarat assembly elections, pakistan meddling in gujarat elections, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Why did Manmohan Singh not show courage to order surgical strikes post 26/11: Modi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni reviews Jasprit Bumrah's LBW decision before umpire raises finger, nails it

Sri Lanka’s celebrations for the India pacer’s wicket was short lived as the decision was overturned by the 3rd umpire. (Photo: BCCI/Screengrab)
 

Ziox partners with Jio; offers additional 20GB data for its 4G smartphones

Customer, who purchases a new Ziox 4G device and performs a recharge of Rs 309 or above will get 5 GB additional data voucher on their handset.
 

6 foods that make you feel hungrier

Here's a list of foods that make you hungrier than usual. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Mumbai: 102 Bandra cats sterilised in PETA initiative

Sterilising one female cat can prevent 420,000 births in seven years. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Time magazine honours Kansas shooting hero who took bullet for Indian

Earlier in 2017, Grillot was honoured as ‘A True American Hero’ by the Indian-American community in Houston which raised USD100,000 to help him buy a house in his hometown Kansas. (Photo: AP)
 

Here are the health benefits of having Japanese cuisine

Japan’s food habits are praised for their brevity and simplicity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi elected Congress President unopposed

Rahul Gandhi has been elected as the President of the Indian National Congress. (Photo: PTI)

'Pak meddling in Guj polls' remark polarisation attempt, PM must apologise: Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleges that Pakistan was meddling in Gujarat Assembly polls and supporting Congress leader Ahmed Patel to become Chief Minister. (Photo: PTI/FIle)

CRPF constable accused of shooting colleagues in Chhattisgarh denies charges

A senior police official said that the preliminary investigation suggested that it was a 'well calculated' attack by Yadav on his colleagues. (Photo: File/Representational)

Ahmedabad police say no to Modi, Rahul roadshows, cites law and order

The separate roadshows would have featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi passing through the Ahmedabad city in a last minute effort to enhance their respective parties' chances. (Photo: File | PTI)

Stop dragging us into your poll debate: Pak on Modi accusing Cong of collusion

While addressing an election rally in Gujarat’s Palanpur on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised questions over an alleged appeal by former director-general of Pakistan army, Sardar Arshad Rafiq, on making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham