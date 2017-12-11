Narendra Modi silent on love jihad murder, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the killing of a man in name of “love jihad” in Rajasthan. “Is Mr Modi Prime Minister of the country or of a particular community,” he asked. Mr Owaisi claimed that Mr Modi had asked the people at a public meeting in Gujarat if they wanted a temple or a mosque in Ayodhya.

“Mr Modi gets hurt when a Congress leader made abusive remarks against him and goes public condemning it. Why is he silent when a man, Afrajul Khan, is brutally murdered in the name of love jihad in Rajasthan,” Mr Owaisi asked. The PM’s response to the incident shows that the BJP government is least bothered about responding to attacks on minorities, he said. “They are least interested in condemning even the persons with an anti-minority ideology. The attack on Afrajul was an attack on the Constitution,” Mr Owaisi said.