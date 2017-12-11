search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 3 militants gunned down in encounter in Handwara

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2017, 10:36 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 10:40 am IST
Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said the slain militants were apparently Pakistanis.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours in Unisoo village of Handwara following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours in Unisoo village of Handwara following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said the slain militants were apparently Pakistanis.

 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours in Unisoo village of Handwara following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants fired upon the forces conducting the searches.

During the gunfight, three militants were killed, the official said.

He said their bodies along with three weapons have been recovered from the encounter site.

Vaid said on Twitter, "In unisoo Handwara all the three terrorists apparently Pakistanis have been neutralised by Joint team of J&K Police, RR & CRPF. It has been raining whole night & boys were out there in the cold".

Tags: three militants killed, cordon and search operation, jammu and kashmir police, crpf, encounter in handwara
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

David Beckham hopes son Brooklyn will deal with tattoo ‘hiccoughs’

The 42-year-old sportsperson says he is glad he has never gone wrong with tattoos . (Photo: AFP)
 

Boy pleads to be left alone by bullies in heartbreaking video

A heartbreaking video of a young boy pleading to be left alone by bullies has gone viral with celebrities offering him their support. (Photo: Facebook/ Kimberly Jones)
 

Here’s why one woman took a solo holiday when her daughter was 3 months old

While the decision was prompted by her need to work, she soon discovered that it was also extremely beneficial for her overall well being. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball to Upul Tharanga turning point of Dharamsala ODI: Nic Pothas

"I firmly believe that there were two massive moments in the game. It had to be said that the toss was massive in the game and the no-ball to Upul Tharanga," said Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas referring to Jasprit Bumrah’s dismissal of Upul Tharanga on a no-ball in the sixth over. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp Beta gets Private replies, Picture in Picture mode and more

The PiP feature enables users to multitask while taking a video call. The app now has a new icon that will prompt when a user is taking a video call. After selecting the icon, a picture in picture mode will start in a new window. Users can also resize the video window.
 

Tragic death! Body of Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found in Gujarat's Sabarmati river

Santok who was assisted by Jasprit’s father, Jasbir in a family business, later sold the business after the death of the Jasbir.(Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modiji talks about himself for 90 per cent of time: Rahul swipes at PM

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not talking his future plans for the state and keeping mum on the issue of 'corruption.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Why did Manmohan Singh not show courage to order surgical strikes post 26/11: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also questioned Congress leaders, including its vice president Rahul Gandhi, for raising doubts over the surgical strikes. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Short films, the new wave in Vijayawada

At least 100 youth are currently making short films in Vijayawada.

Businessman arrested for molesting 'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim on flight

'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim who was travelling in Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight had narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh: Ministers, legislators, higher officials to live in core capital

The plan is to complete the construction of the 61 towers with twelve floors in each tower by January 2019. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham