Ahmedabad Police says no to Modi, Rahul roadshows, cites law and order

ANI
Published Dec 11, 2017, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 1:22 pm IST
The permission was denied by the Ahmedabad administration citing security, law and order reasons and to avoid public inconvenience.
The separate roadshows would have featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi passing through the Ahmedabad city in a last minute effort to enhance their respective parties' chances. (Photo: File | PTI)
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Police on Monday turned down the request of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress from conducting roadshows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

The permission was denied by the Ahmedabad administration citing security, law and order reasons and to avoid public inconvenience.

 

"Request by the BJP and the Congress for conducting Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi's road show tomorrow turned down by Police due to security, law and order reasons and to avoid public inconvenience," Anup Kumar Singh, Police Commissioner Ahmedabad told to ANI.

The separate roadshows would have featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi passing through the Ahmedabad city in a last minute effort to enhance their respective parties' chances.

Remaining parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, are slated to go for polls on December 14.

The first phase of polling took place on December 9 and recorded a voter turnout of 68 per cent.

Counting of votes will take place on December 18.

The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state.

The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.

Tags: gujarat polls, rahul gandhi roadshow, narendra modi roadshow, police denies permission
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad




