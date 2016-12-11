Twitter accounts of senior journalists Barkha Dutt, Ravish Kumar hacked

New Delhi: A group calling itself Legion hacked NDTV senior journalist Barkha Dutt’s Twitter account on Saturday.

A message posted by the group through Dutt’s Twitter account claimed that it had also accessed the journalist’s email account and would make her private messages public.

The hackers also tweeted out Dutt’s email address and password, and hailed its own actions, saying, “Long live the legion.”

The tweets, which contained offensive language, were deleted immediately, but one tweet remained pinned on top for a while before it disappeared as well.

Legion is the same group which had earlier hacked fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s account.

The group warned that former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Lalit Modi’s account would be their next target.

Subsequently, senior journalist Ravish Kumar’s official Twitter handle was hacked by the same group as well.

Defending its actions, the hackers on Sunday said, “We use twitter as a means to reach the public. We don’t just hack twitter accounts. Go through the data and find out.”