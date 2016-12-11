Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CM plans to monitor all depts in single frame ‘CORE’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Dec 11, 2016, 3:11 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 3:11 am IST
The TS government has given the responsibility of designed the CORE dashboard to a private agency.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao plans to monitor all departments in a single frame via a dashboard ‘CORE’ (CM Office Real time Executive), similar to the one being used by his AP counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The TS government has given the responsibility of designed the CORE dashboard to a private agency and it is expected to be ready for launch in the New Year.  

The dashboard will be a visual display of information pertaining to each department, consolidated and arranged in a single frame so that it can be monitored effectively by the CM.

All the Secretariat departments will be integrated in the CORE dashboard.
The departments will publish various key statistics in the dashboard every day, which will provide key insights of their activities.

The main purpose of CORE is to monitor department’s activities in order to achieve the targets. Mr Rao would be able to keep track of the performance of the departments, the targets and the achievement by the departments on a single screen.

He need not seek the latest information of any department from any officer, would be able to monitor the department’s key performance indicators and give necessary instructions.  CORE can be accessed by the department officials and Heads of the Department to monitor effectively and take necessary action.

