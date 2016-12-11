Ex-defence secy Vijay Singh key player in AgustaWestland scam: Cyrus Mistry

Mumbai: Escalating the boardroom battle at India's largest conglomerate, ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday claimed that the firm's director Vijay Singh played a key role in AgustaWestland scam.

“Amusing to see Vijay Singh concoct theories to defend his role in Ratan Tata's conspiracy to replace Cyrus Mistry,” Mistry’s office said, adding, “As defence secretary, Vijay Singh was key official involved in award of Rs 3600 Cr VVIP helicopter contract to AugustaWestland in 2010.”

Mistry also claimed that Vijay Singh, a 1970 batch retired IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre, had no track record either as MP chief secretary or as defence secretary. Vijay Singh is currently the non-executive director of Tata Sons.

On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks of Rs 450 crore by it for securing the deal. Ex-air force chief SP Tyagi was arrested by the CBI only recently for his role in the scam, facing allegations of receiving kickbacks.

Mistry also claimed that being a part of the nominations and remuneration committee (NRC) of Tata Sons, Singh had on June 28, 2016 gave a glowing review of his (Mistry's) performance as the chairman of the Tata Group.

"After reviewing the performance of the chairman, the members unanimously recorded their recognition of his significant contributions across group companies and expressed their appreciation of his multi-faceted initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting cohesive functioning of the group in accordance of its distinctive values," Mistry said quoting from the minutes of the meeting as recorded by the board of Tata Sons.

On charges that "Mistry was doing nothing" at Tata Motors, the ousted chairman claimed that Singh had stated that "Tata Motors has come up with some of their best models in recent years under his watch".

He also said Singh was part of the Tata Sons board that agreed that the company could evaluate opportunities in the QSR segment at the board meeting on June 29, 2016. Singh had said this was one of the reasons for the sacking of Mistry.

Singh had claimed that another reason for Ratan Tata losing his confidence in Mistry was the group's failed bids (two separate bids Tata Power and Tata Motors for the multi-thousand crore Future Combat Infantry Vehicle contract from the Army).

On this, Mistry today said Singh and Tata both were very much in the loop on various discussions on the project.

"What is beyond comprehension is that Singh seems to want Tata Sons to favour one listed Tata company over another. This would not happen under Mistry's watch," the statement said.

The war of words between Mistry and Tata Sons escalated on Sunday as the conglomerate, on Sunday charged Mistry of misleading to get selected as chairman of the company. The firm also alleged Mistry of retracting on his promises, concentrating powers and using free-hand given to him to weaken management structures.