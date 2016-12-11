Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-defence secy Vijay Singh key player in AgustaWestland scam: Cyrus Mistry

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 11, 2016, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 7:51 pm IST
Vijay Singh, a 1970 batch IAS officer from MP cadre, is currently the non-executive director of Tata Sons.
Ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry (Photo: PTI)
 Ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Escalating the boardroom battle at India's largest conglomerate, ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday claimed that the firm's director Vijay Singh played a key role in AgustaWestland scam.

“Amusing to see Vijay Singh concoct theories to defend his role in Ratan Tata's conspiracy to replace Cyrus Mistry,” Mistry’s office said, adding, “As defence secretary, Vijay Singh was key official involved in award of Rs 3600 Cr VVIP helicopter contract to AugustaWestland in 2010.”

Mistry also claimed that Vijay Singh, a 1970 batch retired IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre, had no track record either as MP chief secretary or as defence secretary. Vijay Singh is currently the non-executive director of Tata Sons.

On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks of Rs 450 crore by it for securing the deal. Ex-air force chief SP Tyagi was arrested by the CBI only recently for his role in the scam, facing allegations of receiving kickbacks.

Mistry also claimed that being a part of the nominations and remuneration committee (NRC) of Tata Sons, Singh had on June 28, 2016 gave a glowing review of his (Mistry's) performance as the chairman of the Tata Group.

"After reviewing the performance of the chairman, the members unanimously recorded their recognition of his significant contributions across group companies and expressed their appreciation of his multi-faceted initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting cohesive functioning of the group in accordance of its distinctive values," Mistry said quoting from the minutes of the meeting as recorded by the board of Tata Sons.

On charges that "Mistry was doing nothing" at Tata Motors, the ousted chairman claimed that Singh had stated that "Tata Motors has come up with some of their best models in recent years under his watch".

He also said Singh was part of the Tata Sons board that agreed that the company could evaluate opportunities in the QSR segment at the board meeting on June 29, 2016. Singh had said this was one of the reasons for the sacking of Mistry.

Singh had claimed that another reason for Ratan Tata losing his confidence in Mistry was the group's failed bids (two separate bids Tata Power and Tata Motors for the multi-thousand crore Future Combat Infantry Vehicle contract from the Army).

On this, Mistry today said Singh and Tata both were very much in the loop on various discussions on the project.

"What is beyond comprehension is that Singh seems to want Tata Sons to favour one listed Tata company over another. This would not happen under Mistry's watch," the statement said.

The war of words between Mistry and Tata Sons escalated on Sunday as the conglomerate, on Sunday charged Mistry of misleading to get selected as chairman of the company. The firm also alleged Mistry of retracting on his promises, concentrating powers and using free-hand given to him to weaken management structures.

Tags: agustawestland, cyrus mistry, vijay singh

Related Stories

Former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi arriving at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

CBI arrests former IAF Chief SP Tyagi in AgustaWestland case

The agency also arrested Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer and Sanjeev Tyagi alias Julie Tyagi.
09 Dec 2016 5:26 PM
Ouster Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry

Mistry misled to become chairman, retracted on promises: Tatas

The company claimed that Mistry made lofty statements about plans, but did not deliver as promised.
11 Dec 2016 5:55 PM
Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry. (Photo: File)

Cyrus Mistry removed as board lost confidence in him: Ratan Tata

Tata further said Mistry was offered an opportunity to step down voluntarily from the Chairman position, which he rejected.
08 Dec 2016 8:20 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
On Friday, our shutterbug spotted Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol stepping out of Mumbai airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

While Ranveer and Vaani flash their perfect smiles, Sunny avoids shutterbugs
Rekha was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival, where Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and several other interantional stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha honoured, Ranveer-Vaani dazzle at Dubai film festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man quits job over son's 'inappropriate' haircut in UK

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie, 7, to St Mary's CofE Primary School in Willesden, north west London, with a haircut. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan cricketer accused of bringing a female guest to his hotel room

Earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman was also accused for bringing female guests to his hotel room and was charged with a heavy fine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This comedian hates Fawad Khan and he has a valid reason for it

He also said he hates the chaiwalla who has blue eyes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photographer climbs world's highest bridge to propose to his girlfriend

He posted the picture on Facebook for his girlfriend to see on a Bali trip (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will request Priyanka to campaign in Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Vardah to make landfall near Chennai tomorrow, heavy rain likely

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said NDRF teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu on account of the cyclonic storm. (Photo: File)

Shivpal's list of SP candidates might not go down well with Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with party state president Shivpal Yadav during the Samajwadi Party's 25th Foundation Day celebrations in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

No mechanism to deal with complaints against retired judges: Law Min

The department was asked to explain the

Pak divided into 2 countries, will break into 10 if it does not stop terror: HM

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham