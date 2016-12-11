Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu Cabinet seeks Bharat Ratna for Jayalalithaa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2016, 2:22 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 6:12 am IST
The cabinet expressed shock and profound grief over her sudden demise on Dec 5 and said she had the people’s welfare alone in her mind.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: The state cabinet, which met on Saturday in a changed and solemn environment owing to the passing away of former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa, urged the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Jayalalithaa. It also resolved to rename the MGR memorial where she has been laid to rest.

A resolution adopted by the Cabinet that met under the new Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for the first time on Saturday, resolved to recommend to the Central government to present Bharat Ratna award to Jayalalithaa. Another resolution decided to rename the Bharat Ratna Dr MGR memorial as Bharat Ratna Dr. Puratchithalaivar MGR and Puratchithalaivi Amma Selvi J. Jayalalithaa memorial.

Apart from installing a life-size portrait of Jayalalithaa in the state Assembly House, the Cabinet said the memorial for Jayalalithaa would be erected on the site where she was laid to rest at a cost of Rs.15 crore. It also resolved to prevail upon the Centre to install her life-size bronze statue in Parliament House.

The cabinet expressed shock and profound grief over her sudden demise on Dec. 5 and said she had the people’s welfare alone in her mind and was a symbol of hope for the Tamils. “She was an unparalleled political leader in the India and had upheld the objectives of Anna and MGR besides was instrumental for the spectacular growth of the AIADMK,” a resolution said and recalled that she became Chief Minister for the sixth time

Tags: jayalalithaa death, bharat ratna
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

