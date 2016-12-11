Nation, Current Affairs

People will not like Sasikala becoming AIADMK chief, says Jaya's niece: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 11, 2016, 8:51 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 9:05 am IST
Jayakumar also denied that Jayalalithaa had appointed Sasikala or anyone else as her successor.
Sasikala, the close aide of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa near her mortal remains kept at Rajaji Hall for public viewing in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Late AIADMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar has taken strong exception to the party’s leaders and state ministers asking Sasikala to take over the reins, said a report.

Deepa Jayakumar, daughter of Jayalalithaa's brother Jayakumar, said the move could lead to resentment. "The people are definitely not going to encourage this," she said according to a report.

“AIADMK is a people’s party. It is a democratic set up and someone cannot just take over the party. The person needs to get elected.  Even if Sasikala or anyone else wrests their power to become party chief, they are never true leaders unless they win an election,” she said in an interview to the News Minute.

Asked if she would take a plunge in politics, she said that ‘there was nothing wrong in it if the opportunities were there and there were avenues to explore.’

Jayakumar also denied that Jayalalithaa had appointed Sasikala or anyone else as her successor. She claimed that she was in the late CM’s inner circle and Jayalalithaa had tried to keep Sasikala and her family away from politics.

“They did a lot behind my aunt and without her knowledge; that had always made her angry,” a report quoted her as saying.

Jayakumar also alleged that when she reached Poes Garden at midnight on the day of her aunt’s death, she was denied entry.

“I waited for 8 hours. I begged them to let me see my aunt once, but I was denied entry. I pleaded that I will see her one last time and go away. Later in the day I went to Rajaji hall, there too I was blocked. But I fought, created a ruckus and managed to go inside,” she said according to a report.

However, Deepa Jayakumar admitted that the last time she had met Jayalalithaa was in 2002, and was cut off after 2007. She said she had no idea why anyone would stop her from accessing her aunt.

Tags: aiadmk, jayalalithaa, sasikala, deepa jayakumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

