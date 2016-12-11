Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 13 crore including Rs 2.5 cr in new notes found in raid at Delhi law firm

The raid was carried out by the Crime Branch at the office of T&T Law Firm, said a senior police officer.
When the police team raided the office, its rooms were locked and a caretaker was present. (Photo: File)
 When the police team raided the office, its rooms were locked and a caretaker was present. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday raided the office of a law firm in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-I area and recovered over Rs. 13 crore in cash, of which Rs. 2.5 crore was in new currency notes.

The raid was carried out by the Crime Branch at the office of T&T Law Firm, said a senior police officer according to PTI.

"Rs 13.56 crore was recovered. Out of which, Rs 2.5 crore was in new currency notes and the rest in old notes. The I-T department has been informed," NDTV quoted the officer as saying.

When the police team raided the office, its rooms were locked and a caretaker was present. Police said more raids would be conducted in this connection.

Police are still searching for the firm's promoter, Rohit Tandon. The tax department had searched the premises of Tandon about 2 months ago. At that time, documents related to Rs 19 crore in unaccounted money, which had been kept as fixed deposit in a bank, had been found.

