Krishna Water Dispute: Telangana to move SC over ‘unjust’ Brijesh verdict

Hyderabad: After prolonged discussions, the TS government has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 (Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal) verdict over sharing of Krishna waters among the riparian states.

The TS Cabinet, which met on Saturday, went through the report submitted by the Cabinet subcommittee headed by Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao and decided to challenge the verdict. The Cabinet felt that justice was not done to the newly-born state, formed primarily to seek more waters for the region deprived for the last 60 years.

Senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan, who appeared for TS before the Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, told the subcommittee that the Tribunal did not consider key points raised by the state and even ignored just demands raised before it, hence there was prima facie reason for the government to move the Apex Court seeking justice. The Cabinet approved the suggestion and gave the go ahead for filing of a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court.