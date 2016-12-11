Nation, Current Affairs

Krishna Water Dispute: Telangana to move SC over ‘unjust’ Brijesh verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2016, 2:53 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 2:57 am IST
The Cabinet approved the suggestion and gave the go ahead for filing of a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court.
The Cabinet felt that justice was not done to the newly-born state, formed primarily to seek more waters for the region deprived for the last 60 years.
 The Cabinet felt that justice was not done to the newly-born state, formed primarily to seek more waters for the region deprived for the last 60 years.

Hyderabad: After prolonged discussions, the TS government has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 (Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal) verdict over sharing of Krishna waters among the riparian states.

The TS Cabinet, which met on Saturday, went through the report submitted by the Cabinet subcommittee headed by Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao and decided to challenge the verdict. The Cabinet felt that justice was not done to the newly-born state, formed primarily to seek more waters for the region deprived for the last 60 years.InfographicInfographic

Senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan, who appeared for TS before the Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, told the subcommittee that the Tribunal did not consider key points raised by the state and even ignored just demands raised before it, hence there was prima facie reason for the government to move the Apex Court seeking justice. The Cabinet approved the suggestion and gave the go ahead for filing of a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court.

Tags: brijesh kumar tribunal, krishna water
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The tribunal had restricted the scope of AP Reorganisation Act Section 89, which deals with sharing Krishna waters, to the two Telugu states.

Injustice done to Telangana over distributing Krishna waters: Cabinet

The committee vetted the verdict for two hours on Saturday and will continue the exercise on Saturday.
23 Oct 2016 12:50 AM
Uma Bharati

Centre acts on Krishna water issue after Supreme Court’s order

The apex council was created by the AP Reorganisation Act. The council had not met even once despite both states asking for a meeting.
05 Sep 2016 3:07 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
On Friday, our shutterbug spotted Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol stepping out of Mumbai airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

While Ranveer and Vaani flash their perfect smiles, Sunny avoids shutterbugs
Rekha was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival, where Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and several other interantional stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha honoured, Ranveer-Vaani dazzle at Dubai film festival
Several celebrities were snapped exiting the Mumbai aiport on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sonam, Ajay, Arjun, Farhan, flaunt delightful style at airport
Aamir Khan promoted his upcoming film 'Dangal' in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan promotes Dangal in Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha were snapped in their car while in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha keep it casual
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli is batting in his prime, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said backing his instincts led to the turnaround. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
 

Facebook glitch reposts old statuses, photos without permission

A few people tweeted that the issue has something to do with the recent Facebook update on iOS
 

Russia declines Japanese dog diplomacy ahead of summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli makes 2016 even more special with record-shattering feat

Playing his 11th Test this year, Kohli took 17 innings to join the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Alastair Cook in the list of cricketers who have scored 1000 runs or more in 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

Too hot to handle: Meet the beautiful beach bride, Katrina Kaif!

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana Cabinet approves proposal to set up private universities

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Roll out more user-friendly version of cashless payments: CMs to Centre

People queue up outside a bank to withdraw cash. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone landfall at Sriharikota likely: Andhra Pradesh CMO

High vertical wind shear and lower sea surface temperatures near the AP coast could weaken the cyclone. (Representational Image)

GHMC corporators play key role, set two rates for buildings

Debris removed fr-om the site of the collapse at Nanakramguda. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad building collapse toll rises to 11, police detains builder

Debris removed from the site of the collapse at Nanakramguda. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham