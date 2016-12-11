 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File) Chopper carrying PM Narendra Modi fails to land in Bahraich due to poor visibility
Nation, Current Affairs

Janardhan Reddy's aide Bheema Nayak arrested for abetting driver's suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 11, 2016, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 1:35 pm IST
Nayak, a Karnataka administrative service officer and his current driver Mohammed were arrested in Gulbarga this morning.
Gali Janardhan Reddy. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: Karnataka mining baron and former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy’s aide Bheema Naik has been arrested after a suicide note by his driver accused him of helping Reddy convert Rs 100 crore black money into white.

According to a report in NDTV, Nayak, a Karnataka administrative service officer and his current driver Mohammed were arrested in Gulbarga on Sunday morning. In the police case against him, Nayak has been accused of abetment of suicide. His driver has also been named in the case, said the report.

Nayak's former driver, KC Ramesh Gowda had committed suicide on Tuesday after alleging that Nayak helped Reddy launder money. Gowda also claimed that he received death threats.

In his suicide note, he had alleged that his life was in danger for knowing about the money laundering.

The note said he helped Nayak kept a 20 per cent commission on the Rs. 100 crore, which he helped convert into new notes.

Janardhan Reddy's daughter Bramhani's wedding in November was attended by 50,000 guests and reportedly cost Rs 500 crore.

Tags: gali janardhan reddy, karnataka, bheema nayak
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

