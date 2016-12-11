2 killed, 2 injured after helicopter crashes in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

The 1992 made 'Robinson R44' which was originally with Pawan Hans, was later sold to a private aviation company which used it for joy rides after repairing it. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mumbai: A woman and the pilot were killed while two others injured when a helicopter crashed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony area of Goregaon on Sunday.

According to ANI, the four have been shifted to hospital for medical aid.

Eyewitnesses said the aircraft had been completely burnt. Three fire engines are at the spot trying to douse the flames.

The helicopter 'Robinson R44' crashed in Filter Pada area of Aarey Colony in Goregaon, said the report.

The 1992 made 'Robinson R44' which was originally with Pawan Hans, was later sold to a private aviation company which used it for joy rides after repairing it, said the report.