'He always puts India's interest above everything': Modi wishes Prez on b'day

Published Dec 11, 2016, 10:12 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 10:14 am IST
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that President Mukherjee's tremendous experience and wisdom has benefited the nation greatly.
 President Pranab Mukherjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Wishing President Pranab Mukherjee on his 81st birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the President always put India's interest above everything and that the nation was proud to have such a well read and knowledgeable President.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that President Mukherjee's tremendous experience and wisdom has benefited the nation greatly.

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His tremendous experience & wisdom has benefitted the nation greatly. I pray for his long & healthy life. Pranab da always puts India's interest above everything. We are proud to have such a well read & knowledgeable President," he said.

Read: Pranab Mukherjee asks Opposition members to debate and not disrupt Houses

Besides the President, the nation's top brass including Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal among others also wished the President.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also conveyed his greetings to the President, wishing him a happy, fruitful and long life.

Prime Minister Modi has earlier rebuked the Opposition for holding the Parliament hostage and said that the proceeding in the House had "anguished" President Mukhejee, referring to the President's recent criticism of the prolonged logjam in the national legislature over the currency ban.

"Happenings in Parliament anguished our President, who has tremendous political experience," PM Modi said in Deesa, where he inaugurated a Rs 350 crore cheese plant.

An angry President Mukherjee on Thursday had said in a clear message to Parliamentarians, "For God's sake, do your job. You are meant to transact business in Parliament. Disruption of Parliament is not acceptable at all."

