 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 4: Kohli smashes record-breaking double ton
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt rejects Railways plea for Rs 1.19 cr safety fund, hike in fares likely

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2016, 10:40 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 10:41 am IST
The proposal did not find much favour with the Finance Ministry and it asked the Railways to raise resources on its own by raising fares.
According to the plan, the cess on Sleeper, Second Class and AC-3 will be higher while it will be marginal for AC-2 and AC-1. (Photo: File)
 According to the plan, the cess on Sleeper, Second Class and AC-3 will be higher while it will be marginal for AC-2 and AC-1. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Train passengers may have to shell out more as Railways is mulling increasing fares in a bid to raise resources after the Finance Ministry rejected its proposal of a special safety fund.

According to the proposal, a safety cess will be levied to generate funds for strengthening track and upgrading signalling system and elimination of unmanned level crossings among other safety-related works to prevent mishaps.

Earlier Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had written a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking Rs 1,19,183 crore to create the special Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh for undertaking various safety works.

However, the proposal did not find much favour with the Finance Ministry and it asked the Railways to raise resources on its own by raising fares.

The Finance Ministry agreed to provide only 25 per cent and suggested that Railways raise 75 per cent resources itself for the special safety fund, sources said.

"Though the Railway Minister is not in favour of raising fares at this juncture when passenger bookings are falling and fares of AC-2 and AC-1 are already on higher side, the reluctance of Finance Ministry to provide a bail-out package has left the minister with no option," a source said.

According to the plan, the cess on Sleeper, Second Class and AC-3 will be higher while it will be marginal for AC-2 and AC-1.

A final decision on raising fares is yet to be taken as modalities are still being worked out, sources added.

Railways is witnessing train derailments on almost regular basis - two in quick succession in the recent past causing heavy casualties. Experts say these mishaps have taken place due to the lack of upgrading and proper maintenance of track and signalling system.

The basic thrust in the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh proposal is to go for modern signalling system and elimination of all vulnerable unmanned level crossings to prevent accidents. Since majority of accidents happen at unmanned level crossings it is essential to eliminate those level crossings through construction of road over bridges and under bridges.

Since Railways has decided to increase the average speed of trains, it is important that rail track and rail bridges are also strengthened along with signalling upgrade.

Apart from increasing speed of passenger service, Railways has also decided to run freight trains with 25 tonne axle load for which strengthening of track and rail bridge is essential.

Tags: indian railways, suresh prabhu, arun jaitley, railway fares
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli celebrates after record-breaking double ton

Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to score three double centuries in a calendar year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pictures of SRK, Priyanka, Hrithik at Farah's wedding will make you nostalgic

The pictures that Farah shared on Twitter and Instagram.
 

Watch: Fans go berserk over Befikre song, start dancing in the theatre

Screengrabs from the video of the song and the paritcular video.
 

Samsung could launch two foldable smartphones next year: Reports

The rumoured foldable smartphone with dual-camera is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) or the Consumer Electronic Show (CES).
 

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli is batting in his prime, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said backing his instincts led to the turnaround. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Chinnamma' Sasikala fit to lead AIADMK: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker

V. Sasikala arrives to pay tribute to political commentator Cho Ramaswamy in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

'He always puts India's interest above everything': Modi wishes Prez on b'day

President Pranab Mukherjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

5 killed, 22 injured as bus falls into ditch in Bihar

Two of the critically injured have been referred to Sadarhospital in Biharsharif while remaining 20 got treatment at a primary hospital at Bind. (Photo: Representational Image)

Come clean on former IAF chief SP Tyagi's allegations: BJP to Manmohan

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Air India brings back 165 tourists stranded in Andaman and Nicobar

A fleet of seven ships and six helicopters on Saturday evacuated 2,376 tourists, including foreigners, from two islands of the Andamans. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham