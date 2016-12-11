 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 4: Kohli smashes record-breaking double ton
 
470 people dead from grief, shock following Jayalalithaa's death: AIADMK

ANI
Published Dec 11, 2016, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 12:07 pm IST
Earlier, the party had announced Rs. 50,000 for a party functionary, who allegedly attempted self-immolation.
 Sasikala during her visit to former CM J. Jayalalithaa’s memorial near Marina on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday said that a total of 470 people have died so far of grief and shock following the death of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

"Total 470 people died, unable to bear death of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, Rs. 3 lakh aid will be given to each families," the AIADMK tweeted.

Earlier, the party had announced Rs. 50,000 for a party functionary, who allegedly attempted self-immolation and a similar amount to another person, who chopped his finger following Jayalalithaas's demise on December 5.

The party headquarters released a list on Saturday containing the names of 203 such deceased persons from different parts of the state, including Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvallore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Erode and Tirupur districts.

The party condoled their death and announced a welfare fund of Rs 3 lakh each to families of the deceased.

 

Earlier, the party had said that 77 persons had died of shock and grief following Jayalalithaa’s death and announced a similar sum as relief to the dead persons’ families. The number of people having died of shock over Jayalalithaa’s death stands at 280 now. Hospitalised on September 22 and having suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4, the 68-year-old Chief Minister passed away the next day.

Meanwhile, the party refused to answer to whether its deceased party supremo Jayalalithaa had left behind a will for her properties worth about Rs 113.72 crore. On being asked if Jayalalithaa had left behind a will, party spokesperson C Ponnaiyan said, “There is no answer to this question.” He declined to say anything further. The election affidavit filed by Jayalalithaa in April this year had mentioned several assets, including her swanky Poes Garden residence here.  

Tags: aiadmk, jayalalithaa, jayalalithaa death
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

