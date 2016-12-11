Nation, Current Affairs

280 died of shock over Jayalalithaa’s death in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's cabinet colleague paying homage at the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa memorial before the first Cabinet meeting in Chennai. (Photo: AP)
Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Saturday released a list of 203 deceased persons, saying they died of “shock” over the demise of party supremo and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on December 5, taking the number of toll in this regard to 280.

The party headquarters released the list containing the names of 203 such deceased persons from different parts of the state, including Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvallore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Erode and Tirupur districts.
The party condoled their death and announced a welfare fund of Rs 3 lakh each to families of the deceased.

Earlier, the party had said that 77 persons had died of shock and grief following Jayalalithaa’s death and announced a similar sum as relief to the dead persons’ families. The number of people having died of shock over Jayalalithaa’s death stands at 280 now. Hospitalised on September 22 and having suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4, the 68-year-old Chief Minister passed away the next day.

Meanwhile, the party refused to answer to whether its deceased party supremo Jayalalithaa had left behind a will for her properties worth about Rs 113.72 crore. On being asked if Jayalalithaa had left behind a will, party spokesperson C Ponnaiyan said, “There is no answer to this question.” He declined to say anything further. The election affidavit filed by Jayalalithaa in April this year had mentioned several assets, including her swanky Poes Garden residence here.  

