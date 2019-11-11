Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 BJP won’t form ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP won’t form govt in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena gets invite

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Nov 11, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Governor asks Sena to stake claim to form govt by 7.30 pm.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday asked the Shiv Sena if it wants to form government after the BJP informed him that it does not have numbers. The Shiv Sena has been given time till 7.30 pm on Monday to express its “willingness and ability” to form government.

The Governor’s office sent the letter to Shiv Sena’s Legislative Party leader Eknath Shinde. “The Sena will have to inform the Governor about its stand by Monday 7.30 pm,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

 

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will announce the decision and said, “The next CM will be from the Shiv Sena. We are confident that we will prove our majority in the Assembly. If Uddhavji is saying that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena, it means that the Sena will have its Chief Minister at any cost.” He refused to explain which parties will support the Sena as it has only 56 MLAs in the 288-member House.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held the party’s core committee meeting twice at his official residence, Varsha, in South Mumbai. BJP national general secretary and Maharashtra incha-rge Bhupendra Yadav atte-nded the meeting along with senior party leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil and Girish Mahajan.

Sources said BJP chief Amit Shah joined the second round of meetings from New Delhi via video conference.

Following the meeting, a delegation led by Mr Fadnavis met Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. The Governor on Saturday had invited the BJP, the single largest party, to stake claim.

After meeting the Governor, the state BJP president told the media outside Raj Bhavan, “The Governor had invited the BJP yesterday (Saturday) to form the new government in Maharashtra. We have fought the election as a Mahayuti. The mandate was given to the Mahayuti. However, Shiv Sena is not interested to come with us. Therefore, we can’t form the government now. This has been conveyed to the Governor.”

He said, “If the Sena wants to form the government with support from the Congress and NCP, by disrespecting the mandate, we extend good wishes to them.”

Mr Raut taunted the BJP over its inability to form government. “If they (BJP) did not form the government, how would it have its CM. They have repeatedly said that the CM will be from the BJP and they would form government under the leadership of the BJP. Now, they have withdrawn their claim,” he said.

While the Congress refused to open its cards, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Mr Sharad Pawar made it clear that the Sena would have to break away from the NDA before it can think of lending support to Mr Thackeray’s party.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the state unit would seek the advice of the party high-command on its political stand.

...
Tags: bhagat singh koshyari, shiv sena


Latest From Nation

M.K. Stalin.

Centre turning Kashmir into a ‘huge prison’: DMK

US political scientist and security expert Christine Fair

Mothers play a crucial role in LeT recruitment: Christine Fair

Members of the National Federation of the Blind of Karnataka interacting with visually impaired people (Photo: DC)

NFB: Striving to reach and serve the visually challenged

Keshava Guha at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Sunday

‘Accidental Magic’, funny fiction at its best!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 Supreme Court judges beefed up

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

Religious leaders meet NSA Doval, commit to maintain peace and harmony

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: Farmers continue to burn stubble in Jalandhar district

Burning crop residue in the fields of Punjab has been a major reason for the rise of pollution in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, leading to a thick layer of smog in the areas earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone 'Bulbul': Around 350 people take shelter at Baleswar district in Odisha

The villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the local officials and efforts are on to clean up the roads due to fallen trees. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya dispute adjudicated, now focus on public issues: Goa Cong chief to BJP

'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham