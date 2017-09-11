Warangal ACP dies of swine flu, disease claims 18th victim in 2017

Hyderabad: Warangal assistant commissioner of police M. Durgaiah, 54, died of swine flu in Yashoda Hospital on Sunday morning. Mr Durgaiah was admitted to the hospital six days after the symptoms surfaced, and his condition was not stable.

According to senior doctors in the hospital, the patient had severe uncontrolled diabetes. His kidney was also affected. The viral load in the body increased as his condition was immune compromised and the lungs were badly affected. Doctors state that he was treated in two other hospitals before coming to the tertiary sector.

A senior doctor explained, "Those who have uncontrolled diabetes require multiple measures to bring the sugar under control and also save the kidneys. At the same time, the lung infection has to be controlled. This must be carried out in the initial days so that the body can fight the viral load. But in a deteriorated condition these measures become a challenging task and often the patient succumbs to multiple complications."

Durgaiah has served in the police since 1992 and was posted in Vardhannapet in Warangal district. There have been 18 deaths in the state due to swine flu in 2017.

How to spot it early

Symptoms of swine flu: Fever, cough and body pains.

Preventive methods: Avoid large crowds, wash hands regularly, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing.