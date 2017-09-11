Nation, Current Affairs

Warangal ACP dies of swine flu, disease claims 18th victim in 2017

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Doctors state that he was treated in two other hospitals before coming to the tertiary sector.
ACP M. Durgaiah
 ACP M. Durgaiah

Hyderabad: Warangal assistant commissioner of police M. Durgaiah, 54, died of swine flu in Yashoda Hospital on Sunday morning. Mr Durgaiah was admitted to the hospital six days after the symptoms surfaced, and his condition was not stable. 

According to senior doctors in the hospital, the patient had severe uncontrolled diabetes. His kidney was also affected. The viral load in the body increased as his condition was immune compromised and the lungs were badly affected. Doctors state that he was treated in two other hospitals before coming to the tertiary sector.

A senior doctor explained, "Those who have uncontrolled diabetes require multiple measures to bring the sugar under control and also save the kidneys. At the same time, the lung infection has to be controlled. This must be carried out in the initial days so that the body can fight the viral load. But in a deteriorated condition these measures become a challenging task and often the patient succumbs to multiple complications."

Durgaiah has served in the police since 1992 and was posted in Vardhannapet in Warangal district. There have been 18 deaths in the state due to swine flu in 2017.

How to spot it early

Symptoms of swine flu: Fever, cough and body pains. 
Preventive methods: Avoid large crowds, wash hands regularly, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing. 

Tags: yashoda hospital, swine flu, kidney
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Warangal


Related Stories

Swine flu case: Virus feeds off other illnesses


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors shocked after discovering bladder stone the size of an ostrich egg

The man complained of pain and difficulty urinating (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Pakistani hairdresser can use up to 15 scissors at once

The barber charges close to Rs 100 for a 20 minute haircut (Photo: YouTube)
 

Premier League: 5 things learnt as Stoke City draws with Manchester United

(Photo: AP)
 

Girl from MP set to undergo treatment for condition that makes her shed skin

A hospital from Spain has agreed to treat her for free (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Aus: R Ashwin, Jadeja rested; Shami, Umesh recalled to squad for 1st 3 ODIs

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will take on Australia in five ODIs and three Twenty20s. The series will begin on September 17. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Selectors to mull on R Ashwin, team for 3 ODIs to be picked today

With both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal performing admirably in Sri Lanka series, the selectors may just allow R Ashwin to complete his county engagement. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Country will wake up tomorrow to fight child sexual abuse with Kailash Satyarthi

Satyarthi said child abuse survivors, their families, some of the ministers as well as religious leaders of different faiths will also participate in Bharat Yatra. (Photo: Kailash Satyarthi)

Have courage to admit that note ban failed: Chidambaram to Modi

Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

MP: 16 tribal students at govt hostel beg on streets to feed themselves

The students allegedly starved for two days before taking the drastic step. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Video: Chandigarh cop talks on phone while riding, slaps man who filmed him

A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He wasn't even wearing his helmet properly. (Photo: screengrab)

Muslim woman thrown out of in-laws' house for painting Modi, Yogi

The in-laws also beat up the woman for panting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham