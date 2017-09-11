Salary in advance for Dasara to Telangana government employees

With Dasara falling on the last working day, September 30, employees associations requested the government to pay salaries before Dasara to meet festival expenses. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The state government has agreed to pay the September salary of its employees a week in advance so that they can meet Dasara expenses. Normally, employees receive their salaries in their bank accounts on the first of every month.

With Dasara falling on the last working day, September 30, employees associations requested the government to pay salaries before Dasara to meet festival expenses.

The associations met Chief Secretary S.P. Singh and submitted a representation. They said Dasara and Bathukamma are major festivals in the state, which are celebrated simultaneously and employees along with families head for their native villages.

The chief secretary referred the issue to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who approved the payment of salaries by September 25.