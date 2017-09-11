Students can access Neet tutorials on smartphones

A total of 412 Neet training centres would be established across the state and their location is being finalised, Sengottaiyan told reporters in Dharmapuri.

Chennai: Under attack from various quarters, Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday announced that it would come out with a complete plan by this month-end on Neet coaching centres in the state. He also promised to make available resource material on the internet and in smartphones through mobile applications.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said the state government was in the process of finalising the “finest professors” from states like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi for preparing coaching material that would be distributed among students.

He said the government was taking a slew of measures to ensure that students from Tamil Nadu are well equipped to appear for national-level entrance examinations like Neet.

A total of 412 Neet training centres would be established across the state and their location is being finalised, Sengottaiyan told reporters in Dharmapuri.

“We will come out with every detail of the coaching programme by this month-end. We are in the process of finalising professors who would be giving training to students through video conferencing and other modes of communication,” the Minister said.

He was responding to several questions about the preparedness on the part of the Tamil Nadu Government in ensuring that students from the state face such examinations with confidence.

“Every effort is being made to simplify learning. All materials will be available in the form of mobile apps so that students can access it from a smartphone anywhere,” Sengottaiyan said.

Sources said training and course material being made available on smartphones would be welcomed by students since it would be quite easy for them to access them anywhere. “Some villages may not have browsing centres and we cannot say for sure that everyone will have access to a desktop or a laptop. But most families would have at least one smartphone and hence this would click,” a source said. Tamil Nadu government has fast-tracked the efforts to prepare students for exams like Neet after state-wide protests following the suicide of a 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha.