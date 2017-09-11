Supreme Court notice to Centre, Haryana on Ryan student murder

Security was tightened at Ryan International School, Gurgoan after protest sparked over the murder of a 7-year-old boy. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Centre, HRD Ministry and Haryana government seeking a report within three weeks into the death of a 7-year-old boy who was found murdered in Ryan International School, Gurgaon on Friday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also sought a response from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea which has sought guidelines to fix responsibility of school managements in case of such incidents and also on the safety and security of children.

Father of class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur, who was found with his throat slit in the school washroom on Friday, moved the apex court on Monday to seek justice for his son.

During the brief hearing, the bench observed that "this petition is not restricted only to the school concerned as it has a country-wide ramification".

After the SC's decision, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Will definitely give reply to SC. We will arrive at a better solution by talking to everybody."

Meanwhile, an SIT team has reached Mumbai to interrogate school CEO Ryan Pinto and director Albert Pinto.

CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents have filed an anticipatory bail plea in Bombay High Court on Monday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to Varun Thakur, father of Pradyuman, on Monday and assured him of a CBI investigation.

On Friday, Pradyuman was found murdered inside a toilet of Ryan International School, Gurgaon with his throat slit.

The police have arrested the school bus conductor for the murder of the 7-year-old boy. They said the accused, Ashok, 40, had attempted to sexually assault the boy and killed him when he raised an alarm.

Ryan International Group's Northern Zone Regional Head, Francis Thomas, and the Human resources (HR) head, Bhondsi branch, Jeyus Thomas have been arrested.

They were produced in Sohna Court on Monday which has sent them on a two-day police custody.

The Station House Officer (SHO) at Sadar Sohna, Inspector Arun, was also suspended on Sunday.

Hundreds of parents had staged protests outside the school in Gurgoan on Sunday demanding a CBI probe. Security has been tightened and all Ryan group of schools in Gurgaon have been ordered to remain shut till Tuesday.