NC delegation raises issue of Article 35A with Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh taking the salute of the Guard of Honour, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir Police Lines, in Anantnag on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday pledged the Centre’s full support to the Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force, that have suffered significant casualties from rising terror attacks in recent weeks, as well as administrative and logistics assistance they need. “I don’t have words to praise your bravery. Even the Prime Minister has praised your courage,” he said at a meeting with J&K policemen at the district police lines in southern Anantnag on Sunday, the second day of his J&K visit.

Later, interacting with their counterparts from the CRPF at its 90 Battalion headquarters in the town, the home minister said the country was equally proud of the paramilitary personnel.

In a tweet, he reiterated it by saying, “We are proud of our CRPF personnel. Courage cannot be purchased from any market. You are born with unassailable & unmatched courage.”

Acknowledging that the J&K police personnel were working in difficult and life-threatening situations, the home minister said orders were issued for bulletproof vehicles at all police stations in the state and jawans too would be provided with bulletproof jackets.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Opposition National Conference, led by former CM Omar Abdullah, on Sunday conveyed to Mr Singh the party’s concern over the Centre’s ambiguity in defending Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 35A of the Constitution.