Muslim woman divorces at press conference in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a bizarre development, a Muslim woman divorced her husband at a press conference in Lucknow after her plea for ‘khula’ was ignored by the husband and also clerics.

Shajada Khatoon said she had decided to divorce her husband through a letterbecause her husband and clerics were avoiding her plea for 18 months.

She signed the letter at the press conference. Social activist Naish Hasan, who was present there, said that Shajada has sought the help of clerics but could not get any.

“Zuber Ali made my life hell just a few days after I got married on November 14, 2005. The torture was so much that I filed a case against him. But that too did not bring relief. I wish to be free from today”, she said. She has not been living with her husband since the past 18 months. She sent a letter seeking divorce on September 6 to her husband, a mechanic in a consumer goods store but got no reply.