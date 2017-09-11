Nation, Current Affairs

Low-flying drones to be shot down by anti-terror force NSG, CISF

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 11, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 1:02 am IST
The policy should come out in public domain this month itself to solicit comments from stakeholders, the official said.
A draft policy on operating low-flying, pilot-less objects will come up soon to deal with elements which could carry out terror attacks using drones, gliders, besides others, a home ministry official said. (Photo: dji.com)
 A draft policy on operating low-flying, pilot-less objects will come up soon to deal with elements which could carry out terror attacks using drones, gliders, besides others, a home ministry official said. (Photo: dji.com)

New Delhi: Anti-terror force NSG and industrial security agency CISF may be empowered to shoot down “rogue” low-flying objects like drones and gliders under a new policy which is being finalised.

A draft policy on operating low-flying, pilot-less objects will come up soon to deal with elements which could carry out terror attacks using drones, gliders, besides others, a home ministry official said.

The issue was discussed threadbare at a recent meeting of the Union home secretary with representatives of the Indian Air Force, civil aviation ministry, CISF and other stakeholders.

“The draft drone policy is in the final stage. It is focused on regulating the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and similar low-flying objects.

“The policy should come out in public domain this month itself to solicit comments from stakeholders,” the official said.

