Nation, Current Affairs

I-T department seizes benami assets worth Rs 9.32 cr belonging to Lalu's family

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 9:22 pm IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family said the cases are the outcome of a 'political vendetta' against them.
The Income Tax department had earlier served notices of attachment of assets to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Chanda, Ragini Yadav, Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The Income Tax department had earlier served notices of attachment of assets to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Chanda, Ragini Yadav, Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has issued a final attachment order against some assets in connection with its benami deal probe against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family.

Officials privy to the probe said the order was issued against a firm allegedly involved in the case - AB Exports Private Limited - and also alleged that Prasad's relatives were the "beneficiaries" of the immovable properties of this firm.

A property in south Delhi's New Friends Colony is owned by this firm, they said.

A provisional order for attachment - under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2016 - was issued by the department in June, 2017 and now the order has been confirmed after adjudication, they said.

The cases of other assets which were provisionally attached in June will also be processed similarly, they added.

The department had earlier served notices of attachment of assets to Prasad, Bihar's ex-chief minister, his wife Rabri Devi, also a former CM, son Tejashwi Yadav, former state deputy CM, daughters Chanda, Ragini Yadav and Misa Bharti, an MP, and son-in-law Shailesh Kumar.

The tax department had attached about a dozen plots and buildings in Delhi and Bihar including a farmhouse and land in the Palam Vihar area, a building in the upmarket New Friends Colony area of south Delhi, nine plots on a 256.75 decimal land area in Patna's Phulwari Sharif area, where a shopping mall was being constructed, among a few others in the same area in Bihar's capital.

The department has said these alleged benami assets bear a "deed" value of about Rs 9.32 crore but the taxman has estimated their current market value at Rs 170-180 crore.

Benami properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name (benamidar) the property has been purchased.

The Prasad family has said the cases are the outcome of a "political vendetta" against them.

The Act allows for the prosecution of the beneficial owner, the benamidar, the abettor and the inducer to benami transactions.

Under the provisions of the Act, assets held benami after the final prosecution are liable for confiscation by the government without payment of compensation.

Tags: benami assets case, lalu yadav, tejaswi yadav, income tax department, ab exports private limited
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi confirms launching Mi Mix 2 in India

We expect the company to bring it here before Diwali so that they can pull in some good numbers on the log books.
 

Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan, expresses anger, agony at their plight

One of the pictures Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram.
 

New power generator can convert energy from flowing blood into electricity

Carbon nanotubes are well known to be electroactive and mechanically stable (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone AR review: A flagship ahead of its time!

The phone is ahead of its time and the AR experience will definitely help you gain some brownie points with friends.
 

Watch: Excited fans form long queues for India vs Australia Chennai ODI match tickets

If the scenes outside the Chepauk stadium on Sunday are anything to go by, then it is a guarantee that the September 17 ODI between India and Australia will be witnessed by a jam-packed stadium. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Woman claims cannabis oil cured her brain tumour after chemotherapy failed

Studies have indicated that cannabis compounds did destroy malignant tumours in lab tests (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Name 2 additional district judges as observers: SC to Allahabad HC on Ayodhya site

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed the order after senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Allahabad High Court registry, informed it that one of the observers has retired and the second one elevated as a judge of the high court. (Photo: File)

Will visit J&K 50 times if needed, to bring peace, prosperity: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said the worst affected groups in Kashmir are the youth, the traders, workers and the poor. (Photo: DC)

Creativity strengthens nation: PM on 125th yr of Vivekananda's address at Chicago

The Prime Minister referred to Vivekananda’s address on 09/11 and also referred to the terror attack on the US on September 11, 2001. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

SC to decide CBI's appeal against Karti Chidambaram on Sept 18

The FIR lodged by the CBI on May 15 had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Finance Minister. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Earlier on Thursday too, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire across the Line of Control in Poonch sector. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham