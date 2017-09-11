Hyderabad social activist, Professor Kancha Ilaiah gets death threat

Renowned professor Kancha Ilaiah, who is also a social activist, has complained that he is receiving threat calls by Arya Vysya Sangam. (Photo: Facebook: @KanchaIlaiah)

Hyderabad: Renowned professor Kancha Ilaiah, who is also a social activist, has complained that he is receiving threat calls by Arya Vysya Sangam.

Osmania University Inspector said Professor Ilaiah has claimed to receive threat calls.

The Arya Vysya, also known as Komati, is a Telugu-speaking Indian caste.

Read: Book on Arya Vysyas lands Professor Kancha Ilaiah in trouble

This comes just days after senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants.