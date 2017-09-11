Nation, Current Affairs

Can say with firm belief Kashmir situation improving: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Singh said during his visit he has interacted with police and CRPF personnel and he will also meet Army personnel.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters that a permanent solution to Kashmir issue is based on five 'C's - compassion, communication, coexistence, confidence building and consistency. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Srinagar: The situation in Kashmir Valley has improved significantly over 2016, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday as he expressed willingness to meet anyone who wants to help resolve problems of Kashmir.

Singh, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters that a permanent solution to Kashmir issue is based on five 'C's - compassion, communication, coexistence, confidence building and consistency.

"After meeting the delegations and holding meetings here, I understand that the situation in Kashmir has greatly improved. I don't want to claim that everything is completely fine but things are improving, this I can say with firm belief," Singh said.

He said during his visit he has interacted with police and CRPF personnel and he will also meet Army personnel.

"I am willing to meet anyone who wants to help us in resolving problems of Kashmir.

There is no question of a formal or informal invitation. Those who want to talk should come forward. I always come here with an open mind," Singh said when asked if the government was ready to hold talks with separatists.

He said the government does not want to leave out any of the stakeholders with whom dialogue should be held.

Tags: home minister rajnath singh, j&k situation, j&k separatists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




