Bangladeshis trio detained by Cyberabad police has no terror links

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 12:53 am IST
A notice under Section 41 of CrPC was issued to them to appear at the police station when required.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police who detained three Bangladeshis for illegally staying in the city has registered a case against them. The trio, Mohammed Abdul Malek, 44, his elder son Mohammed Faizullah, 20, and his 17-year-old younger son who were detained on Friday midnight were let off after a thorough questioning.

Police said that while Abdul Malek is into the POP business, Faizullah is studying ‘Alim’, a course in religion equivalent to Intermediate offered by Islamic institutions. Faizullah’s brother is in Class X in a private school.

A notice under Section 41 of CrPC was issued to them to appear at the police station when required. Acting on a tip-off from intelligence agencies, state intelligence agencies conducted a joint operation with the Cyberabad police and picked up the three from their house in Sun City. Inquiries revealed that Abdul Malek flew to the Gulf and from there came to Hyderabad. But he went back to Bangladesh after staying here for a few months. In 2009, he and his family of five entered India on foot through the Indo-Bangla border of West Bengal and since then had been staying in Suncity.

Malek claimed that he had registered with the Foreigner Regional Registration Office when he first landed in Hyderabad, but did not show any proof. In 2014, concealing his identity he obtained passports for his two sons. Though the police suspect that his wife is also a Bangladeshi, he told cops that she belongs to a village in West Bengal around 15 km from the international border.

Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya  said they are inquiring about persons who helped them get Indian passports and other documents fraudulently. “Other than illegally staying here they are not involved in any other activities. A search is on to trace his original passport and documents from FRRO,” he said. Mr Shandilya also said that Malek and his family had no connections with Rohingyas.

A case was registered against them for forgery  under the Indian Passport Act.
Officials said that once they get clarity from FRRO they can initiate the deportation process. Their call data records and social media activities are being monitored.

Tags: cyberabad police, terror links
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




