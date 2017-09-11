Nation, Current Affairs

Audit report on ammunition in event of war 'factually wrong', says Sitharaman

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 9:50 am IST
CAG in its report had stated that the Defence had ammunition to last for 20 days in the event of a war, instead of the minimum of 40 days.
Nirmala Sitharaman, who was appointed as the Defence Minister in the last Cabinet reshuffle, visited the Uttarlai Air Force base in Barmer on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)
Barmer: Dismissing the CAG report, which stated that the defence forces had ammunition that could last for 20 days in the event of a war, as "factually wrong", Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted there was no dearth of weapons with the defence forces.

Facts were wrong and it was unnecessary to debate on the issue, she said.

"After taking the charge of defence ministry, I have discussed the issue with senior officers and experts. Purchasing weapons...is a continuous process," she said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its report tabled in Parliament recently, had stated that the defence forces had ammunition that could last for 20 days in the event of a war, instead of the minimum requirement of 40 days.

It criticised the state-run Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for inadequate quantity of ammunition supplied to the Army since March 2013.

Sitharaman's predecessor in the Defence Ministry, Arun Jaitely had told Parliament that the findings of the CAG report, which had talked about the shortage of ammunition, related to a particular point of time.

"Thereafter significant process has been made. It is a continuous process. Therefore, nobody should have any doubt about the availability of equipment or the preparedness of our forces," he had said.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who was appointed as the Defence Minister in the last Cabinet reshuffle, visited the Uttarlai Air Force base in Barmer.

Tags: defence ministry, defence minister nirmala sitharaman, arun jaitley, arms and ammunition, comptroller and auditor general
Location: India, Rajasthan




