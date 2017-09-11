Nation, Current Affairs

2 terrorists killed in encounter with forces in J&K's Kulgam

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2017, 8:06 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 8:06 am IST
During searches, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district. (Photo: Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Saturday following specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said.

During searches, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Two militants were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

Tags: terrorists killed, kashmir unrest, cordon and search operation, encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




