University of Hyderabad scores high on research performance

Published Jun 11, 2017, 3:45 am IST
The study used indicators such as total papers, total citations data and computed average citation per paper.
University of Hyderabad (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: In a recent study conducted on the research performance of 39 central universities across India, University of Hyderabad has fared fairly well. 

The study used indicators such as total papers, total citations data and computed average citation per paper. University of Hyderabad had total papers amounting to 2481 and total citations were 12,836. 

Delhi University (DU) topped the list with 5539 papers and 28,535 citations. On an average DU and UoH have one paper per year per faculty. 

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) are amongst the toppers as per many indicators. 

The study used data from 25 years of analysis from 1990-2014 and observed that about 65% of the total output of central universities during the 25-year-period is contributed by the four older universities-DU, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University and UoH.  

If the last five-year period is assessed, the total contribution of these four universities is about 60%. It was also noted in the study that smaller universities like UoH fared better in research performance.   

Other universities in the city like the English and Foreign Language University and Maulana Azad National Urdu University had papers totaling to the amounting of 22 and 2 respectively. Total citations of the two universities were at 11 and 1. 

Additionally another survey has placed UoH amongst the top 2.3% of the 23000 plus universities in the world. The report was published in Current Science.  

