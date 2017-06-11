Telangana, Andhra Pradesh stop power supply to each other

Hyderabad: Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have stopped supplying power to each other from Saturday midnight.

The fight between the power utilities of the two states over unpaid bills has come to a head, but each one stopping power supply to the other will have no effect as both are power surplus states.

According to the AP Reorganisation Act, power generation in the combined state has to be shared between the two successor states — 53.89% to TS and 46% to AP. Accordingly, TS is getting 1513 MW and AP gets 1054 MW.

TSgenco & Transco chairman and managing director, D. Prabhakar Rao, said that there will be no impact on TS if AP decides not to share power. In fact, Andhra Pradesh’s decision to stop power supply to TS will benefit the latter, he said.